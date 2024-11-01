PEMEX refinery lawsuit filed after deadly gas leak last month

A lawsuit has been filed against PEMEX and other companies following a deadly gas leak at their Deer Park refinery last month.

The incident, which occurred on October 10, claimed the life of a young contractor, Jose Wilfredo Perez Jr.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pemex Deer Park reports Hydrogen Sulfide release, 2 killed, dozens affected

The lawsuit, which was filed by the law firm of Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Agosto, Aziz & Stogner, alleges that the defendants failed to implement and enforce adequate safety protocols, leading to the tragic incident.

The gas leak released highly toxic and flammable gases into the surrounding area.

"This catastrophic release led to life-threatening injuries for several workers, a shelter-in-place order for Deer Park and Pasadena, and the tragic deaths of two individuals," said attorney Benny Agosto Jr. in a news release.

The lawsuit seeks damages of no less than $1 million, and claims negligence, gross negligence, premises liability, respondeat superior, and wrongful death.