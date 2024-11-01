Expand / Collapse search

PEMEX refinery lawsuit filed after deadly gas leak last month

By
Published  November 1, 2024 7:33pm CDT
Deer Park
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - A lawsuit has been filed against PEMEX and other companies following a deadly gas leak at their Deer Park refinery last month. 

The incident, which occurred on October 10, claimed the life of a young contractor, Jose Wilfredo Perez Jr.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pemex Deer Park reports Hydrogen Sulfide release, 2 killed, dozens affected

The lawsuit, which was filed by the law firm of Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Agosto, Aziz & Stogner, alleges that the defendants failed to implement and enforce adequate safety protocols, leading to the tragic incident. 

Team Coverage: Deadly Hydrogen Sulfide Leak at Deer Park PEMEX Plant

FOX 26 Reporters Sherman Desselle and Randy Wallace has the latest on the deadly Hydrogen Sulfide leak that occurred at the PEMEX Deer Park plant last month.

The gas leak released highly toxic and flammable gases into the surrounding area.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app 

"This catastrophic release led to life-threatening injuries for several workers, a shelter-in-place order for Deer Park and Pasadena, and the tragic deaths of two individuals," said attorney Benny Agosto Jr. in a news release.

The lawsuit seeks damages of no less than $1 million, and claims negligence, gross negligence, premises liability, respondeat superior, and wrongful death. 