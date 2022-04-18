Female pedestrian killed by permitless teen driver in southwest Houston, police say

article

A female pedestrian is dead after being hit by a car driven by a teen driver without a permit in southwest Houston on Monday afternoon.

It happened in the 9800 block of United Drive at the intersection of Sovereign around 12:25 p.m.

According to Houston Police, a vehicle was turning northbound onto Sovereign from the eastbound side of United, when it hit a pedestrian crossing the street.

The driver, identified as a 15-year-old girl, stayed on the scene and contacted authorities immediately.

First responders arrived and pronounced the female pedestrian dead at the scene.

HPD says the teen did not have a license or a permit to drive.

The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the victim's cause of death and the extent of the injuries caused by the crash.

Harris County District Attorney's Office Vehicular Crimes Unit is also investigating the deadly crash to determine if any charges should be filed.