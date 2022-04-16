Teen killed after car driven by mother with baby inside crashes in SE Houston

article

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in southeast Houston, where a teenager was killed after getting hit by a car driven by a mother with her baby inside.

MORE STORIES IN HOUSTON

Details are limited, but it happened in the 8500 block of MLK Blvd near Sunnyside a little before noon. Officials with the Houston Police Department say two teenage girls, 16 and 19-years-old, respectively were crossing MLK Blvd on Reed Rd. when they were hit by an oncoming vehicle.

Police said the 16-year-old did not suffer any injuries, but the 19-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shortly afterward, the driver reportedly crashed into a pole and then a Houston Metro bus stop before catching on fire. The driver was only identified as a 20-year-old woman and her 2-year-old baby was in the car as well. Both were taken to the hospital in unknown conditions.

It's unclear if speed or intoxication was a factor, nor was it clear if the light was red or green when the teenage girls were crossing the street or using the crosswalk.

MORE STORIES RELATED TO CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

At last check, police said they are looking into surveillance footage in the area as their investigation continues.