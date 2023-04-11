A driver hit and killed a pedestrian in north Harris County late Monday night, according to authorities.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. westbound on FM 1960 near I-45.

According to the sheriff's office, a woman was driving a Kia Optima with her two children inside on FM 1960 when the man reportedly crossed the road in front of her, not in a crosswalk.

The Harris County Sheriffs Office investigates a deadly crash on FM 1960.

Deputies performed CPR until paramedics arrived and transported the man to Northwest Houston Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The sheriff's office says the driver stayed at the scene unimpaired and is cooperating with the investigation.