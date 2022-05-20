Pearland ISD elementary students removed from school bus after air condition leak

A Pearland ISD elementary school bus engine malfunctioned while students were on board Friday afternoon.

Pearland Police are on the scene at the parking lot of Challenger Elementary School, located in the 9400 block of Hughes Road.

Police initially told FOX 26 that a leak developed in the school bus and made the students sick. It's unknown what the substance is. However, Pearland ISD officials confirmed later it was an air conditioner refrigerant line that leaked inside.

It's unclear how many students were on the bus, school officials say they were removed from the bus and brought inside the school for assessment, where they confirmed no one was harmed.

District officials released the following statement:

"During dismissal at Challenger Elementary, while students were aboard the bus, the air conditioner refrigerant line leaked inside. Because the well-being of our students is a priority at Pearland ISD, the children were safely removed from the bus and moved inside the school for assessment by the school nurse. No students were harmed and all have been released to a guardian."

Pearland PD says Pearland ISD Police will be leading the investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.