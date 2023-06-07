Drivers should expect major delays as Pearland police investigate a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on SH 288.

The crash occurred around shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound mainlanes of SH 288 near Beltway 8.

Police say all of the southbound mainlanes of SH 288 are shut down, and traffic is being diverted off of the freeway at the Beltway 8 exit.

Pearland police investigate a deadly crash on SH 288.

Traffic can re-enter the freeway just north of McHard Road.

Police say the roadway will be closed for hours during the investigation.