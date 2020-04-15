article

After more than a month of battling coronavirus COVID-19, a Patton Village officer is finally going home.

Montgomery County OEM posted a video of the officer walking out, wearing boxing gloves.

A huge crowd of medical workers cheered him on as he walked toward a pick-up truck, fist-bumping doctors and nurses along the way.

The officer was hospitalized on March 13 and quickly became critical after his diagnosis.

He was the first COVID-19 patient in Montgomery County and the first case in the greater Houston area that appeared to be from community spread.

His case also gained notoriety because it was confirmed the officer attended the World Championship Bar-B-Que Cookoff on Friday, February 28.

Consequently, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo was canceled for the first time in history.

As seen in the video, the officer left in good spirits and walked on his own.