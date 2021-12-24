Pastor's wife battling brain tumor and COVID-19 but hoping to bless others this Christmas

One Houston family isn’t only dealing with COVID-19 this Christmas but also cancer.

On December 7, 2021 30-year-old Halcie Wethington was diagnosed with a brain tumor that doctors believe is cancerous. Then another blow on Monday. It was the day before her surgery to remove the mass, and she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

"I’m really at peace in all of it and I know God is with me," Mrs. Wethington smiles.

That may not be what you'd expect to hear from a young wife and mom, on Christmas Eve as she's battling COVID-19 after already being diagnosed with a brain mass three weeks ago.

"That was kind of shocking because she is 30 years old, super healthy, mom of 3 young kids," adds her husband John Wethington. "It’s just kind of felt like three weeks of all the worst-case scenarios. Like it feels like it’s a movie."

The Wethingtons thought by today they would have a better idea of what they're dealing with.

"Because they don’t know exactly what it is until they do the surgery," he explains but after testing positive for COVID-19 Monday, a day before her operation, Halcie's important surgery to remove the brain mass as quickly as possible had to be put on hold.

"People from all around the world are praying for me, and I’ve felt it and I don’t know how to explain that really but I’ve felt their prayers," says Mrs. Wethington.

Her husband is the pastor of New Day Church in Greater Heights. He and their 5-year-old daughter have now also tested positive for COVID-19 but before any of them knew they had the virus a prayer vigil was held. It was the first in what has become an overwhelming show of unity and support.

"We had hundreds of people from all over the state driving in to come and basically be a part of this Prayer Night for Halcie at our church," says Pastor Wethington and a GoFundMe page has already raised more than $30,000.

"They came, and they built us a deck in our backyard. They got my kids a new swing set. People have been giving us meals and doing my laundry," adds Mrs. Wethington with a smile.

You may have noticed the fear that some may understandably feel in this situation, just doesn’t seem to be here. This mother of three says that’s because her heart is somehow only filled with the Bible verse Philipians 4:7.

"It talks about the peace that surpasses understanding," she said"I have that in a way, I’ve never had it quite like this before."

So even as other families focus on giving gifts, the Wethington’s are praying for a Christmas miracle, not only for Halcie to be healed but for their story to offer others hope this holiday season.

"What I’ve experienced with God I want everybody to experience that because it’s indescribable," says Mrs. Wethington. "I believe I’m getting a little foretaste of what Heaven is like."

Even dealing with a brain tumor, COVID-19 for Christmas, and quarantined away from her kids, part of Halcie Wethington’s Christmas wish is to bless others. Her surgery to have the brain tumor removed is now scheduled for January 12, 2022.