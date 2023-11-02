Pasadena's 'Taste of the Town' event sees more than 2,000 attendees

Pasadena’s Chamber of Commerce held its annual ‘Taste of the Town’ event at the Pasadena Convention Center Thursday evening.

More than two thousand people got a taste of more than 30 local restaurants.

The evening included drinks, an auction, and entertainment.

This is the largest event the chamber holds each year to help them support local businesses.

"So everything the Chamber does, it supports the community," said Chair of Taste of the Town, Dory Cayten. "[The Chamber hosts] A lot of business expos, and networking events, and it just really helps progress everything in our community."

FOX 26 anchor Caroline Collins served as a judge for the event. She helped choose the winner of the "American Food" category.

Savannah Café & Bakery won the category for their Chicken Pot Pie dish.