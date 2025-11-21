Pasadena police arrest trio in copper theft caught on camera

The Brief Police are investigating a recent string of copper thefts in Pasadena. Officers say they arrested three people connected to one of the incidents. At least eight businesses have been hit over the past few weeks.



Police are investigating a recent string of copper thefts in Pasadena, where at least eight businesses have been hit over the past few weeks. Officers have arrested three people connected to one of the incidents, and the crime was all caught on camera.

Copper theft caught on video

What we know:

According to Pasadena police, the latest theft happened Tuesday morning at the Regenerative Surgical Outpatient Center on Vista Road.

The surgical center said the damage costs thousands of dollars and it delayed patient care.

Surveillance video captured three suspects stealing copper from a backup generator behind the building.

Officers said they arrested Richard Ladner, Brandon McGovern, and Miranda McBride.

Investigators are now working to determine whether the trio is linked to the other copper thefts reported around Pasadena, including one at a nearby martial arts school.

Impact on targeted businesses

What they're saying:

The owner of the Pasadena Martial Arts School said thieves stripped copper wiring from his business Monday morning, leaving the building without electricity. He was forced to cancel classes for two days.

When informed of the arrests, he said the news came as a relief.

"We would still be out of business right now. There was no way I could afford it, especially during the holidays. It would have put us out, and we’re just a small family business trying to get by like everybody else," said owner Terry Ham.

At the martial arts school, a local electrician, BCB Electrical, volunteered to make immediate repairs, and the community raised funds to help cover the cost, support Ham says may have saved his business.

What you can do:

Police are urging other business owners in the area to review their security systems and report any suspicious activity as the investigation continues.