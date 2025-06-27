Pasadena tenant battles termite infestation at Southmore Park Apartments
PASADENA, Texas - A Pasadena resident is seeking to move out of her termite-infested apartment at Southmore Park Apartments, where she has lived for two months. With a baby on the way, Natalie Garcia is frustrated by the lack of action from property management.
The conditions at Southmore Park Apartments are far from ideal. While the exterior of the complex appears well-maintained, the interior tells a different story.
What they're saying:
Garcia described her experience, "At first, everything was okay, and then I started noticing holes in the wall of dirt, and then I noticed the termites. I sent the work order since May 26 and nothing was being done about it."
Garcia has repeatedly alerted the property manager about the infestation, submitting a work order on May 27. Despite attempts to patch the walls with caulk, the termites have persisted.
Garcia recounted a particularly unsettling incident: "Last night was the grossest ever. We were in the middle of eating dinner and I look up and just a whole bunch of termites are flying."
FOX 26 reached out to the apartment complex via email and phone but did not receive a response. Garcia shared that the complex's inability to address the issue stems from a broken termite machine.
"Before she told me the termite machine was broken, and they were waiting for it to be fixed. Until the swarm of termites happened is when they decided to do something, because we told them we were going to the news or the city," Garcia explained.
Garcia, who moved into the apartment two months ago, is now seeking to be relocated within the complex.
