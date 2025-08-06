Pasadena softball coach charged, wanted for not returning parents' money

The Brief Thaddeus Lewis has reportedly been charged with felony theft for disappearing after taking parents' money. Police say other victims have come forward with accusations against Lewis from within the last few years. Anyone with information can call or email Detective K. Satterwhite.



A Pasadena softball coach is now wanted for disappearing with his players' parents' money, according to police. Officials also say more people have come forward with similar experiences with the coach.

Pasadena softball coach wanted

Thaddeus Lewis

What we know:

Pasadena police first posted about Thaddeus Lewis on social media in July.

According to them, Lewis accepted fees from parents who thought the money would go to the softball team's uniforms, practices, and tournaments. Allegedly, he then stopped showing up to practices, deleted the team's GoFundMe page, and his phone was disconnected.

Shortly after the initial social media post, police gave an update saying they were in touch with Lewis, and he would give back the money. As of Wednesday, police say none of the victims have been reimbursed.

In addition to that, other victims have reportedly come forward about Lewis and shared similar experiences, connecting him to a four-year "crime streak."

Police say Lewis has now been charged with Felony Theft, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pasadena softball coach accused of taking parents' money, disappearing

What they're saying:

Parents that FOX 26 spoke with on Wednesday night were happy to hear criminal charges were filed against Lewis who had yet to be arrested.

"I can say my daughter was shocked. ‘Oh my god, mom, can you believe a coach could do that?’" said Tabitha Solis.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Thaddeus Lewis' whereabouts can contact Detective Satterwhite by doing one of the following: