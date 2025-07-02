Pasadena softball coach accused of taking parents' money, disappearing

The Brief A Pasadena softball coach is being investigated by police after he was accused of taking parents' money. Police say Thaddeus Lewis accepted fees and then stopped showing up to practices, disconnected his phone, and deleted the team's GroupMe. Pasadena police encourage those who have had similar incident with Lewis to contact Detective Satterwhite.



Pasadena Police are investigating a coach who took money from parents for a softball team and then ended communication with them.

A Facebook page was set up for an 18U softball team and the coach, Thaddeus Lewis, accepted fees from parents who thought the money would cover uniforms, practices and multiple tournaments.

According to police, Lewis stopped showing up for practices or paying for practices and tournaments.

His phone was disconnected and the softball team's GroupMe was deleted, cutting off communication with the parents.

Pasadena police say they believe Lewis has done a similar thing in past years.

What you can do:

Police ask if anyone has had a similar incident with Lewis, they are encouraged to reach out to Detective Satterwhite at 713-475-7892 or email ksatterwhite@pasadenatx.gov to provide the details.