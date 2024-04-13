Jesse Davila was found dead in his truck on Thursday, April 11.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Pasadena police say he was found dead in a truck in the 6600 block of Spencer Highway from a gunshot wound.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

This is still an ongoing investigation, and we update you as information becomes available.