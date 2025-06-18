19-year-old dies after Pasadena drive-by shooting, police say

The Brief The shooting happened early Wednesday morning on Shaver Street. The victim was pronounced deceased at a hospital. Anyone with information can contact Pasadena police or Detective LaFoy.



A 19-year-old has died after a drive-by shooting in Pasadena, and police are turning to the public for any information.

Pasadena Shaver Street shooting

What we know:

Police say they responded to calls about a shooting at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Shaver Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old male with gunshot wounds following a drive-by shooting.

Police say the victim was pronounced deceased at a hospital.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call Pasadena police at 713-477-1221.

Tipsters can also contact Detective LaFoy either by calling 832-292-9392 or emailing alafoy@pasadenatx.gov.