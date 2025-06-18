19-year-old dies after Pasadena drive-by shooting, police say
PASADENA, Texas - A 19-year-old has died after a drive-by shooting in Pasadena, and police are turning to the public for any information.
Pasadena Shaver Street shooting
What we know:
Police say they responded to calls about a shooting at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Shaver Street.
When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old male with gunshot wounds following a drive-by shooting.
Police say the victim was pronounced deceased at a hospital.
What we don't know:
The victim has not been identified.
There is no suspect information available at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call Pasadena police at 713-477-1221.
Tipsters can also contact Detective LaFoy either by calling 832-292-9392 or emailing alafoy@pasadenatx.gov.
The Source: Pasadena Police Department.