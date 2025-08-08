Pasadena: SH-225 cleared following car fire

The Brief The fire happened on westbound Highway 225 by Richey Street in the Pasadena area. The scene was cleared shortly before 6 p.m. Details about the fire are limited at this time.



Highway 225 has fully reopened in Pasadena after a car caught fire in the westbound lanes on Friday.

is expected to be partially closed until late Friday evening following a car fire in the westbound lanes.

Pasadena, TX traffic: SH-225 West reopened

What we know:

The fire was reported on Highway 225 by Richey Street. Westbound drivers were being diverted to the Richey Street exit.

Shortly before 3 p.m., Pasadena officials posted on social media that the westbound lanes would be closed for about eight hours.

However, the lanes were cleared by about 6 p.m.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is not clear at this time.

There are no reports of any injuries or casualties.