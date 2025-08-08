Pasadena: SH-225 cleared following car fire
PASADENA, Texas - Highway 225 has fully reopened in Pasadena after a car caught fire in the westbound lanes on Friday.
What we know:
The fire was reported on Highway 225 by Richey Street. Westbound drivers were being diverted to the Richey Street exit.
Shortly before 3 p.m., Pasadena officials posted on social media that the westbound lanes would be closed for about eight hours.
However, the lanes were cleared by about 6 p.m.
What we don't know:
The cause of the fire is not clear at this time.
There are no reports of any injuries or casualties.
The Source: City of Pasadena