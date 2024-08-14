Pasadena police searching for missing man last seen in June

The Pasadena Police Department needs your help locating a man who was last seen in June.

Authorities need your help finding Richard.

Richard was last seen on June 16 in the 700 block of Burke Road.

Officials said Richard is diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia, and it's unknown if he is taking his medication.

Police stated they have attempted to contact Richard at several locations and attempted calling him, but his phone is currently disconnected.

If you have seen Richard or know where he is, please contact Detective C.J. Hawthorne at (713) 475-4887 or chawthorne@pasadenatx.gov.