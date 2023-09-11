Pasadena police looking for motorcycle witness in fatal crash

The Pasadena Police Department is investigating a deadly crash at the intersection of Beltway 8 and Crenshaw Road.

It is unclear who was fatally injured in this accident.

According to investigators, a silver-colored Nissan argued with an individual on a motorcycle before the accident. The Nissan driver has since been determined to be at fault by authorities.

This argument occurred around 5:40 p.m. at the intersection of Beltway 8 Frontage Road and Genoa Red-Bluff Road, roughly one and a half miles from the accident scene.

A motorcycle driver may be able to provide important information about the incident.

If anyone can help identify this individual, please contact the CRASH Investigators at 713-475-7261.