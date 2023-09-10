The Pasadena Police Department is investigating a fatal accident Saturday evening. The accident occurred around 6:45 pm at 4647 East Sam Houston Pkwy S.

Police haven't released any information on who was involved in the crash or what caused it but continue to investigate.

Lanes were cleared and reopened just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning.