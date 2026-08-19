City of Pasadena Police Chief M.P. Jackson to retire

The Brief The City of Pasadena's top cop has announced he is retiring, according to a statement from the City of Pasadena. In the statement, Chief M.P. Jackson submitted a letter to Mayor Thomas Schoenbein stating his intention to retire from the Pasadena Police Department effective on August 28.



The City of Pasadena's top cop has announced he is retiring, according to a statement from the City of Pasadena.

Pasadena's "Top Cop" retiring at the end of August

What we know:

In the statement, Chief M.P. Jackson submitted a letter to Mayor Thomas Schoenbein stating his intention to retire from the Pasadena Police Department effective on August 28.

In the letter sent to Schoenbein, Jackson said, "The Pasadena Police Department has provided me with opportunities for education, training, and personal enrichment which were beyond my expectations. The department members have provided me with a sense of belonging and camaraderie which exceeded any of my prior relationships. Please know that I appreciate your confidence in my character and abilities and to have served as Chief of Police under your Command."

According to a statement, Chief Jackson began his law enforcement career in 1977 before being accepted into the Pasadena Police Department academy in 1979. Over his distinguished career spanning more than four decades, he rose through the ranks, serving in the role of Assistant Chief of Police for nearly 12 years before being named Chief of Police in 2025.

What they're saying:

"Chief Jackson is a true public servant who has sacrificially dedicated 47 years to protecting others," said Mayor Schoenbein in the statement. "I appreciate his service to the citizens of Pasadena and I wish him nothing but the best as he moves into retirement."

What's next:

To help guide the Pasadena Police Department through this transition, Mayor Schoenbein has named Assistant Chief Raul Granados as Interim Chief. Assistant Chief Granados will assume his new duties on August 28, 2026.

Assistant Chief Granados, a 1995 graduate of Pasadena ISD’s Sam Rayburn High School, joined the Pasadena Police Department in 2001. Granados has served in multiple divisions during his tenure with PPD including Patrol, Narcotics, Special Response Group, Media Relations as well as other assignments. Granados was appointed to his current position as Assistant Chief of Police in August 2025.