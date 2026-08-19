Former Klein ISD Therapeutic and Readiness Center classroom aide fired, accused of injury to a child

The Brief A former Klein ISD Therapeutic and Readiness Center classroom aide has been fired and arrested on a charge of injury to a child. James Broussard was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, according to court documents. According to court documents, Broussard unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly cause bodily injury to a child younger than 15 years of age.



A former Klein ISD Therapeutic and Readiness Center classroom aide has been fired and arrested on a charge of injury to a child.

Former Klein ISD classroom aide fired, accused of injury to a child

What we know:

James Broussard was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, according to court documents.

According to court documents, Broussard unlawfully, intentionally and knowingly cause bodily injury to a child younger than 15 years of age.

What we don't know:

The exact cause of the injury is unclear at this time.

What they're saying:

In a statement to FOX 26, Klein ISD said, "Upon learning of a serious allegation involving injury to a student by a now former classroom aide, district and campus administrators acted immediately by notifying Klein ISD Police and the student’s family. Following an immediate and thorough investigation, the employee was fired and arrested by Klein ISD Police.

The safety and well-being of our students is our highest responsibility. Any conduct that compromises a student’s safety is completely unacceptable, will never be tolerated, and will be met with immediate action to protect our students."