Houston Police shoot woman who allegedly shot her boyfriend

A woman was shot by police in northwest Houston after she allegedly shot her boyfriend late Sunday morning.

NW Houston shooting investigation

The scene is said to be at a complex on Pinemont Drive just east of Highway 290.

Houston Police say there was some sort of disturbance between a couple, leading to a woman shooting her boyfriend. The woman then allegedly started shooting at officers at the scene and police fired back and shot her.

The couple have since been taken to hospitals. There is no word on either of their conditions.

A FOX 26 crew is heading to the scene to gather more information.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.