TSU names new athletic director, men’s basketball coach amid pushback over hiring process

The Brief Texas Southern University introduced Ashley Robinson as its new Vice President and Director of Athletics and Corey Lowery as its new head men’s basketball coach Wednesday following a Board of Regents meeting. The hires come after students, staff, players and alumni raised concerns about the university’s search process, with some publicly supporting interim head coach Shyrone Chatman and TSU alumnus and former NFL executive Tony Wyllie for the open positions. TSU President Dr. J.W. Crawford III defended the university’s selections as the two new hires outlined their plans, while an anonymous staff member told FOX 26 their concerns are not about Robinson or Lowery personally, but about how the hiring process was handled.



Texas Southern University officially introduced new leadership for its athletic department and men’s basketball program Wednesday, following weeks of scrutiny and pushback surrounding the university’s search process.

New leadership announced at Texas Southern

What we know:

Texas Southern University officially introduced new leadership for its athletic department and men’s basketball program Wednesday, following weeks of scrutiny and pushback surrounding the university’s search process.

TSU announced Ashley Robinson as its new Vice President and Director of Athletics and Corey Lowery as the new head coach of the men’s basketball program.

Both men joined TSU President Dr. J.W. Crawford III for a press conference on campus Wednesday afternoon, where they spoke publicly about their new roles and plans for the university.

The announcement came after university Board members met Wednesday morning.

Ahead of the press conference, FOX 26 Sports Reporter Nate Griffin also sat down one-on-one with Crawford to discuss the decisions and concerns that have surrounded the search.

During Wednesday’s press conference, Crawford acknowledged Paula Jackson, who served as interim athletic director, as well as interim men’s basketball coach Shyrone Chatman.

Chatman had received significant support from some current players, staff members and alumni who wanted him to remain in the position.

Who is Ashley Robinson?

Dig deeper:

Robinson comes to Texas Southern after serving as Vice President and Director of Athletics at Jackson State University.

According to TSU, Robinson spent six years at Jackson State, where the athletic department won 19 championships during his tenure and earned the C.D. Henry Award for the SWAC’s best all-around men’s sports program for 2022-23.

Jackson State also gained significant national exposure during his leadership, including appearances on "60 Minutes," "Good Morning America" and ESPN’s "College GameDay."

Ashley Robinson

Robinson has twice been named a National Athletics Director of the Year, receiving recognition from the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics in 2022 and the Black Student-Athlete Summit in 2023. He was inducted into the SWAC Hall of Fame in 2025.

Before Jackson State, Robinson served as Director of Athletics at Prairie View A&M University from 2013 to 2019, where TSU says he oversaw six conference championships as well as several major athletic facility projects.

Robinson also previously worked in athletics administration and compliance at Delaware State University, Mississippi Valley State University, Jackson State and the SWAC.

Crawford said the university was looking for a leader capable of taking TSU athletics to what he described as the "next level of sustained excellence."

Robinson said Wednesday he is focused on providing student-athletes with a memorable experience at TSU both athletically and academically.

"It’s great to be back in Texas," Robinson said in a university release. "I do not take this opportunity lightly and can’t wait to get to work."

Who is Corey Lowery?

Lowery comes to Texas Southern after four seasons as an assistant men’s basketball coach at Seton Hall University.

According to TSU, Lowery brings 27 years of coaching experience, including 13 seasons as a collegiate head coach and a 266-73 overall head coaching record.

During his time at Seton Hall, Lowery was part of a coaching staff that earned 42 wins during its first two seasons and won the 2024 NIT National Championship.

Before Seton Hall, Lowery was the head men’s basketball coach at Lincoln University in Pennsylvania. During the 2021-22 season, he helped lead Lincoln to a second-place finish in the CIAA Northern Division after the team had been projected to finish 10th. Lowery was named CIAA Coach of the Year.

He also previously coached at Saint Peter’s University, Essex County College, Middlesex County College and Hillside High School.

Crawford said Lowery has "won at every level and every stop of his career" and expressed confidence that he can continue TSU basketball’s championship tradition.

Lowery called his new position an "honor and privilege" and said he plans to uphold the standard already established within Texas Southern’s basketball program.

Hires and protests and pushback

The other side:

Wednesday’s introductions come after days of public scrutiny surrounding the university’s search and selection process.

Students, staff, players and alumni have spoken out about the direction of the athletic department, and demonstrations were held on campus as some members of the TSU community called on university leadership and the Board of Regents to listen to their concerns before making the hires.

A major focus of that pushback centered on two other names: interim men’s basketball coach Shyrone Chatman and TSU alumnus Tony Wyllie.

Some players, staff members and alumni publicly supported Chatman remaining as head coach, pointing to his familiarity with the program and relationships with current and incoming players.

Others pushed for Wyllie to become the university’s next athletic director.

Wyllie is a Texas Southern alumnus and longtime sports executive whose career includes leadership and communications positions with multiple NFL organizations, including the Houston Texans and Washington’s NFL franchise.

Supporters argued his ties to TSU, professional sports experience and background in communications, branding and business could benefit the university’s athletic department.

Ultimately, university leadership moved forward with Robinson and Lowery.

Staff member raises concerns about process

An anonymous TSU staff member who spoke with FOX 26 said their concerns are not personally directed at either of the university’s new hires.

The staff member said they believe both Robinson and Lowery have strong résumés and are qualified for their respective positions.

Instead, the staff member said their concerns center on the way the university and Board handled the process, including the decision to hire a new athletic director and men’s basketball coach at roughly the same time amid significant disagreement within the TSU community.

The staff member also raised concerns about compensation surrounding the positions and uncertainty among students, employees and basketball players.

Some players, the staff member said, came into the program believing they would play under Chatman, creating questions about what the coaching change could mean for them moving forward.

There are also concerns about job security within the athletic department.

The staff member said bringing in both a new athletic director and head coach could lead to additional staffing changes if the new leaders decide to build their own teams.

However, the staff member emphasized to FOX 26 that the concern is not about Robinson or Lowery personally, but rather the process that resulted in their hiring.

What's next:

Robinson and Lowery now take over two of the most prominent leadership positions within Texas Southern athletics as the university moves into its next chapter.

Robinson said his focus will be on TSU’s student-athletes, their experience competing for the university and ultimately helping them graduate.

Lowery said he plans to build on Texas Southern basketball’s history of winning championships.

Their arrival also puts attention on how the new leaders will work to unite an athletic community that has experienced public disagreement over the hiring process.

FOX 26 will continue following the transition and what the new leadership means for TSU’s student-athletes, coaches, staff and athletic programs.