The Pasadena Police Department needs your help locating a missing elderly woman with dementia last seen on Monday.

Officials are looking for 75-year-old Rosario Flores. Officials said he was last seen at Joe V’s on Red Bluff Road, between 3:35 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Her family says she ‘walked off.’

Flores is described as 5'0" tall, 150 pounds, with brown and gray hair. She was last seen wearing a red short-sleeved shirt, black pants with a yellow floral print with a black purse.

Anyone with information on Flores' whereabouts is asked to call Pasadena Police on (713)477-1221.