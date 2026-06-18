Pasadena robbers' vehicle struck by two 18-wheelers; 1 seriously injured

The Brief Two suspects were on the run after robbing a pawn shop Thursday morning. Their vehicle was hit by an 18-wheeler near I-610, then another 18-wheeler on I-10. One suspect was sent to a hospital. Another was taken into custody.



A Pasadena robbery suspect is in custody and another is in the hospital after their getaway car was struck by 18-wheelers on Thursday morning.

Pasadena burglars hit by big rigs

What we know:

Pasadena Police say the incident started with a robbery call at about 9:30 a.m. Two armed suspects reportedly stole jewelry at the Cash America pawn shop on Pasadena Boulevard and drove off in a Nissan Altima.

Officers found the suspect vehicle going north on the 610 East Loop. The vehicle reportedly took the Market Street exit and ran a stoplight at that intersection before it was hit by the first 18-wheeler.

Police say the vehicle spun out, then went down the embankment and back onto the highway, but was struck by a second 18-wheeler on I-10.

One suspect had to be rescued from the vehicle and was sent to a hospital for major injuries.

The other suspect allegedly left the scene on foot, but Houston Police took him into custody about an hour after the first crash.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

There is no update on the injured suspect's condition.