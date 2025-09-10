Pasadena dispensary burglar cuts through walls, steals safe with cash

The Brief A masked burglar broke into Grade A Dropouts dispensary in Pasadena by cutting through neighboring walls, stealing a safe with cash and causing major damage. The owner says he doesn’t want to press charges, but wants the thief to cover repair costs; the dispensary remains open during repairs. Another nearby dispensary reported a similar burglary attempt, but little merchandise was taken.



A Pasadena dispensary was broken into after a burglar cut through the walls of two businesses to reach his target, leaving behind damage and stealing a safe filled with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Pasadena burglary: Suspect breaks through walls for cash

Surveillance video images of a masked man breaking into Grade A Dispensary on Sept. 5.

What we know:

Police said the burglary happened the early morning of Sept. 5 at Grade A Dropouts, located on the 1500 block of Shaver Street.

Surveillance video shows a masked man entering a neighboring salon by smashing a window, then cutting through its bathroom wall to reach the dispensary. The suspect then cut through another wall at Grade A to avoid alarm sensors and rummaged through merchandise before leaving through the front door with a safe.

Police showed up about 20 minutes later, according to the timestamp on the security cameras.

Surveillance video images of a masked man breaking into Grade A Dispensary and a salon next door on Sept. 5.

The owner of Grade A Dropouts said he is less concerned about pressing charges than about covering the cost of repairs. He added that the business remains open while repairs and security upgrades are underway.

Another dispensary about a mile away reported being targeted in a similar burglary, though the thief left with little merchandise.

Authorities are reviewing the surveillance footage and continuing their investigation.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified at this time.