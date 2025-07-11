Shooting at Pasadena restaurant kills one, injures another; suspect fled, police say
PASADENA, Texas - One person is dead, another is injured, and a suspect is on the run following a shooting at a Pasadena restaurant Friday night.
Pasadena, TX: Shooting at Bubba's restaurant
What we know:
At about 8:15 p.m. on Friday, police received shooting calls from Bubba's restaurant near Beltway 8 and Spencer Highway.
According to Pasadena Police, one person was shot and was later pronounced deceased.
An employee at the restaurant was injured by a stray bulley. The employee was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.
People at the restaurant reportedly tried to stop the suspect from getting away, but were unable to do so. Police say the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.
Officials say there is no immediate threat to the public. It's believed that the suspect and victim knew one another.
What we don't know:
No one has been identified at this time.
There is no suspect description available.
The Source: Pasadena Police Department