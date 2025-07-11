Expand / Collapse search

Shooting at Pasadena restaurant kills one, injures another; suspect fled, police say

Updated  July 11, 2025 10:25pm CDT
A suspect is on the run following at deadly shooting at the Bubba's restaurant in Pasadena. FOX 26's Sherman Desselle provided early information at the scene.

The Brief

    • Police were called to Bubba's restaurant near Beltway 8.
    • One person was shot and was later pronounced dead.
    • An employee was injured by a stray bullet.
    • The suspect fled as people tried to detain him.

PASADENA, Texas - One person is dead, another is injured, and a suspect is on the run following a shooting at a Pasadena restaurant Friday night.

What we know:

At about 8:15 p.m. on Friday, police received shooting calls from Bubba's restaurant near Beltway 8 and Spencer Highway.

According to Pasadena Police, one person was shot and was later pronounced deceased.

An employee at the restaurant was injured by a stray bulley. The employee was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

People at the restaurant reportedly tried to stop the suspect from getting away, but were unable to do so. Police say the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officials say there is no immediate threat to the public. It's believed that the suspect and victim knew one another.

What we don't know:

No one has been identified at this time.

There is no suspect description available.

