Suspect arrested in deadly Pasadena restaurant shooting

A suspect has been arrested for the deadly Friday night shooting at a Pasadena restaurant, according to police.

What we know:

Pasadena Police say 48-year-old Kenneth Leon Scott, Jr. has been charged in Harris County with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was reportedly arrested by Schulenburg Police in Fayette County. He is said to be in the Fayette County Jail, and will be taken back to Harris County.

Schulenburg Police say they were alerted about Scott at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday. Officers were told to be on lookout for a silver Toyota SUV that was possibly involved in a homicide in Pasadena.

The SUV was seen on I-10 West, and officers performed a traffic stop for "multiple violations." Scott was taken into custody for traffic offenses at that time.

What we don't know:

No other details have been provided at this time.

Police say the suspect did not share the motive for the shooting.

The backstory:

At about 8:15 p.m. on Friday, police received shooting calls from Bubba's 33 restaurant near Beltway 8 and Spencer Highway.

According to Pasadena Police, one person was shot and was later pronounced deceased. The victim has not been named at this time.

An employee at the restaurant was injured by a stray bullet. The employee was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

People at the restaurant reportedly tried to stop the suspect from getting away, but were unable to do so. Police say the suspect fled the scene in a vehicle.

Officials say there is no immediate threat to the public. It's believed that the suspect and victim knew one another.