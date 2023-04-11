Concerns over mold and the air quality inside one Houston Independent School District (HISD) elementary school continue to grow among some parents and teachers.

In an exclusive investigation last month, FOX 26 uncovered documents exposing mold inside Kelso Elementary School. In addition, unusually high levels of carbon dioxide were measured inside at least two classrooms.

"Some of the parents don’t bring their kids [to school]," said Abigail Polina, a parent. "I still bring my kids. I don’t want them to miss school."

Some parents say they were unaware of the mold, or carbon dioxide levels, prior to the FOX 26 news report in March.

"I was not aware until I saw the news," said Renee Hutcherson, a grandparent of two students at Kelso. "I think it’s cruel to these kids to have the air like that and still have these kids go to school. It’s just horrible. We need this school knocked down and rebuilt."

On Tuesday, FOX 26 counted at least 15 yellow HISD maintenance vehicles parked outside Kelso Elementary School. Off camera, a worker said some of the crews were working on the school’s air conditioning system.

"They need to look at the welfare of these kids here," said Hutcherson. "They shouldn’t be trying to hide anything. If any of these kids get sick with what they have here, it’s a lawsuit."

According to one grandmother, her granddaughter at Kelso continues to miss classes from being sick. The grandmother believes her granddaughter isn’t feeling well because of conditions inside the school.

"The doctor referred [my granddaughter] to get x-rays to see what was causing her to be constantly ill," said Tomasa Garcia. "She says it’s because her classroom always smells bad and the doctor told me I had to come talk to the teachers to see if there was a problem at the school. Remodel the school for the wellbeing of our children, because our children are the ones being affected, always ill."

On Tuesday, the principal for Kelso Elementary School sent a letter home to parents updating them about conditions inside the school. In the letter, the principal says, "The district air quality team is conducting regular testing of our air… Kelso Elementary School continues to be a safe environment for students."

"They need to tear the school down, and we need to get a new one," said Hutcherson. "This school has been here since 1951. It’s older than me. I think we need a new school here at Kelso."

FOX 26 reached out to HISD for comment Tuesday about the situation at Kelso Elementary, but as of Tuesday evening, we had not heard back.