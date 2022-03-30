Suspected drunk driver accused of killing 18-year-old had similar accident before, but was not charged

The woman arrested, accused of driving drunk and killing a Hightower High School student has had a similar accident before. Both car crashes happened in Missouri City.

Just two weeks ago on March 12, 2022, investigators say Ashley Maslak was intoxicated while behind the wheel with her 14-year-old daughter in the car when they say she slammed into 18-year-old Carl Spivey III's vehicle, killing him.

MORE CRIME COVERAGE

According to a police report a few years ago Maslak crashed with a 5-year-old in the car and officers smelled alcohol, but she was not charged then.

To say the parents of Carl Spivey III are left with a devastating life-changing blow is an understatement.

"I've been having trouble sleeping," says Carl Spivey Jr. "I can’t get his face, his voice out my head."

"I no longer consider this a life because I feel all I had was taken from me", adds Carl’s mom Titiana Murphy after the death of her only child. "So at this point, I’m just existing."

Their son was a little more than two months from high school graduation but the Hightower Senior never made it. Investigators say he was killed by suspected drunk driver Ashley Maslak on Lake Olympia Drive. He was heading to a friend’s house on a Saturday during Spring Break.

"Having to pass by that and see it everyday it’s traumatizing," Mr. Spivey says. "It's heartbreaking."

MORE MISSOURI CITY COVERAGE

Investigators say Maslak was driving drunk, with her 14-year-old daughter in the vehicle, going 83 miles an hour in a 35-mile per hour zone when they say she smashed into the teenager.

"Wow you took my child and also put your child in harm’s way." the mom in mourning says.

"To get behind the wheel knowing you've been drinking, intoxicated, just selfish." adds the grieving dad.

According to a police report, in 2013 Maslak was texting while driving and hit a tree with her 5-year-old in the vehicle. The report goes on to say officers smelled alcohol but Maslak was not charged.

"When I learned of that information I was just blown away," says Spivey. "So this is almost like a pattern."

Maslak has been arrested for murder this time. She is now out on a $100,000 bond. We were unable to reach her for comment.

Advertisement

"I’m saddened for her children," says Murphy. "I'm not sure what she’s going through because she has to be going through something to do something like that, trying to escape her life.."



