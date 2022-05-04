Parent to Parent: Recommendation says children as young as 8 should be screened for anxiety

A recent recommendation from the U.S. Task Force suggests children as young as eight years old should be screened for anxiety.



"In my own practice, I have definitely seen an increase in anxiety related symptoms, depression, sleep concerns, the whole nine yards, because of everything that is happening in our world for our youth," said Dr. Jasmin Searcy-Pate, a pediatric psychologist who says early detection is key.

It’s also the reason the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force issued guidance saying children and adolescents between ages eight and 18 should be screened for anxiety.



"Screenings are evidence based measures. One screener could be a pediatric symptom checklist which has about 17 questions, which are geared to tap into how a child or teen is thinking about themselves," she said.

You can find free screenings online, in multiple languages taken by the parent and or child.



"It looks at sleep, it looks at instances of peer bullying or teasing to really tap into what a child is thinking or feeling in that moment. From that, screening parents or professionals, get a score that can then further guide them on whether or not a child can benefit from mental health treatment," she said.

Use the links below to view the assessments:

Anxiety screener (including multiple languages and for parent/child)



Psychosocial screener

