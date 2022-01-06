Parent to Parent: Protecting your children from COVID-19

As the omicron variant cases continue to rise, parents are becoming frustrated and worried about their kids going back to school where masking is not mandated.

Jesse Munoz has four kids that go to a Klein ISD Elementary.

"Until we are out of the woods, there should be a mask mandate. It would minimize the spread at a level that I think should be a concern for everyone. These are kids we are talking about," said Munoz.

Klein ISD is one of several school districts with optional masking. It’s why Munoz chose homeschooling his children, until this year.

"In the wake of vaccinations, we were able to make that happen for our family. We feel confident sending our kids to school with that layer of protection, and we also send them to school with masks."

It’s the best way to protect yourself, but only if you have the right kind of mask according to Dr. Katelyn Jetelina, who is an infectious disease epidemiologist with UTHealth.

"We are talking about an N95 or KN94 or KN95 for kids. You are still going to be protected even if someone infectious isn’t wearing a mask at all," she said. "I am a parent myself and I am also very confused mainly because of the CDC guidance lately. We do not know what to do when. The other thing that is really frustrating for parents is that it feels like we are back in March 2020. As an epidemiologist, I will tell you we are not. We are in a much better place right now."

Washing hands and being vaccinated are also recommended by doctors.

