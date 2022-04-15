Parent dressed as Easter Bunny passes out condoms at Texas elementary school

Some Gullett Elementary School students received a rather strange item Friday from the Easter Bunny: unopened condoms.

In a letter to parents, Gullett principal Tammy Thompson says that a parent had visited the campus in Northwest Austin Friday afternoon during dismissal dressed as the Easter Bunny and handed out plastic eggs.

Thompson says that some eggs contained candy, but some students were also given unopened condoms by the parent. Gullett parents were assured in the letter that this was not planned or sanctioned by the school.

Austin ISD says that the parent was asked to leave, but they went to the public sidewalk and continued to give away eggs, an act the district called "an incredibly careless and inappropriate action."

The district says it is working with the Austin ISD Police Department on any repercussions for the parent.

READ THE FULL LETTER TO PARENTS BELOW:

Good evening, Gullett Elementary School Families,

This afternoon during dismissal, a Gullett parent visited campus dressed as the Easter Bunny and handed out plastic eggs. Some of those eggs contained candy, and some students were also given unopened condoms.

Please know that this was not a planned event, nor sanctioned by the school, and we have spoken with the parent about the inappropriate nature of their activity. We value parent participation and always request that you work with campus staff to best support our students.

If you have any questions or concerns, don’t hesitate to contact me at 512-414-2082.

Thank you,

Principal Tammy Thompson

Gullett Elementary School

