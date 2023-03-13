Painting created by Lamar CISD student sells for 275K at Houston Rodeo

article

One Lamar CISD student has 275,000 reasons to celebrate after a painting she created sold for $275,000 at the 2023 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Sunday.

18-year-old Mia Huckman created a painting titled "Our Last Roundup," and it received The Grand Champion Work of Art.

The sale was a new Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo record.

"Ever since elementary, I’ve wanted to win here," she said. "Winning in my last year means so much."

Mia’s detailed depiction of an older cowboy riding horseback while working cattle had the audience in awe. The impressive piece of art was purchased by J Alan Kent Development – Julie & Alan Kent, Shelly & Jerome Mulanax, Kristina & Paul Somerville and Jennifer, Joe & Bob Van Matre. Shelly Mulanax said she donates to the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo to continue her mother’s legacy.

"My mother loved school art," Mulanax said. "She would be so proud."

Photo Courtesy of Houston Rodeo

The Reserve Grand Champion Work of Art was a painting named "Morning Dove", created by Eliza Hoffman, sold for $185,000 to Randa & Ray Gilliam, Mary & Ken Hucherson, Cheryl & Gary Deitcher and Andrea & Scott Fish.

This was the 17-year-old’s third time competing in the art contest at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

Eliza said she was inspired when she met the woman in the painting, Morning Dove, at a photoshoot. Eliza snapped a picture which captured the feeling and stories Morning Dove told her and turned it into a painting.

The junior from Clear Springs High School hopes to attend The University of Texas at Austin to major in math but continue to use her art skills capturing portraits and landscape paintings to one day paint professionally.

"Giving back to the artist has changed so many lives," said Buyer Gary Deitcher.