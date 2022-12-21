Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Cherokee County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Chill Warning
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Galveston Island, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County
Wind Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Galveston Island
Wind Chill Advisory
from THU 6:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST, Cherokee County
Wind Advisory
from THU 12:00 PM CST until FRI 12:00 AM CST, Brazos County, Chambers County, Colorado County, Fort Bend County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Galveston County, Inland Harris County, Inland Jackson County, Inland Matagorda County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County, Wharton County

Package thefts continue locally, nationwide

FOX 26 Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - A reminder for you as we near Christmas, package thefts are on the rise.

We've reported on numerous here in Houston and nationwide, 260 million packages have been stolen in the past year, which is up from the year before.

Package Thief

So what can you do? 

Set up text alerts about the timing of deliveries or ask your neighbors to pick up packages or have them delivered when you're at home.

Speaking of Christmas, if you get a new TV or another big item, police say don't put the box out by the curb as it's an invitation to crooks to rob you.