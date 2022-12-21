Package thefts continue locally, nationwide

A reminder for you as we near Christmas, package thefts are on the rise.

We've reported on numerous here in Houston and nationwide, 260 million packages have been stolen in the past year, which is up from the year before.

So what can you do?

Set up text alerts about the timing of deliveries or ask your neighbors to pick up packages or have them delivered when you're at home.

Speaking of Christmas, if you get a new TV or another big item, police say don't put the box out by the curb as it's an invitation to crooks to rob you.