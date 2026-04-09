Missouri City: Sienna Parkway reopens following report of armed person, suspect now in custody

The Brief Sienna Parkway in Missouri City has been reopened after authorities apprehended a subject following a disturbance involving a weapon on Thursday afternoon. Fort Bend Independent School District officials said local law enforcement reported an armed individual in the area and as a precaution, all schools in Sienna were placed in a secure hold. Fort Bend ISD officials said the individual is in police custody.



Sienna Parkway in Missouri City has been reopened after authorities apprehended a subject following a disturbance involving a weapon on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

According to the Missouri City Police Department, officers were called out to the intersection of Hawkins Lane and South Barnett Way in reference to a disturbance involving a weapon just before 4:30 p.m.

When authorities arrived, officers determined that a man had threatened family members with a weapon before fleeing the location on foot.

Officials said they immediately began canvassing the surrounding neighborhood to locate the subject.

During the search, officials said the subject was located but fled from officers.

The subject was contained within a nearby lake in the area, officials said.

Following a brief standoff, officials said the subject was taken into custody.

Dig deeper:

Officials said they were called out to the same location on Wednesday night for a family violence call, and the investigation indicated this incident appears to be a continuation of the earlier call.

Fort Bend ISD sends notice to parents

According to a notice that was sent out by Fort Bend Independent School District officials, local law enforcement reported an armed individual in the area and, as a precaution, all schools in Sienna were placed in a secure hold.

The following campuses were placed under a secure hold:

Ridge Point High School

Thornton Middle School

Baines Middle School

Ferguson Elementary School

Leonetti Elementary School

Scanlon Oaks Elementary School

Schiff Elementary School

Sienna Crossing Elementary School

In the letter, school officials said, "campuses have resumed normal operations. We understand there is increased traffic in the area, and we will be flexible to accommodate parents picking up students from extended day.

Thank you for your cooperation and trust. Student safety is always our top priority."

Message From The Mayor

Missouri City Mayor Robin J Elackatt posted a message to residents on Thursday night saying,

"Earlier today, our community in Sienna faced a concerning situation involving a report of an individual armed with a weapon. I want to personally assure our residents that our Missouri City Police and Fire teams responded quickly and with exceptional professionalism. They arrived at the scene within minutes and took action to secure the area.

As a precautionary measure, certain roadways were temporarily closed to safeguard residents and ensure the safety of everyone in the vicinity. Thanks to the coordinated and steady response of our first responders, the situation was quickly contained near the Scanlin Trace area.

I also want to inform you that normal activity has since resumed, including Sienna Parkway in both directions. On behalf of the City, I want to thank our Police and Fire personnel and other agencies for their efforts and quick response.

I also want to thank our residents for their patience and understanding during what I know can be a concerning situation. Please continue to stay connected and informed by signing up for emergency alerts by texting MCTX to 38276. "

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide any information on who the subject was.

It's unclear what charges the subject will be facing, but authorities said those are "pending."