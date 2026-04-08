Houston police release body worn camera video following deadly officer-involved shooting

The Brief The shooting occurred near the intersection of Belbay Street and Belarbor Street on March 9 around 12:30 p.m. Officials said they were at a home to serve a warrant. When officers announced themselves, officials stated the suspect, later identified as Kojuan Miles, armed himself with at least two weapons. Officials stated Miles opened the front door hours later and pointed a weapon in the direction of officers standing outside. Houston Police Department officer, R. Saini, fired a shot at the suspect, who then retreated back into the home and fired at least one shot at the HPD officer. The officer then returned fire, striking Miles.



The Houston Police Department has released body-worn camera footage following a deadly officer-involved shooting that occurred in March.

What we know:

The shooting occurred near the intersection of Belbay Street and Belarbor Street on March 9 around 12:30 p.m.

Officials said they were at a home to serve a warrant. When officers announced themselves, officials stated the suspect, later identified as Kojuan Miles, armed himself with at least two weapons.

That's when, officials said, the officers moved to a position of cover and requested the Houston Police Department's Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Unit.

Hours later, officials stated Miles opened the front door and pointed a weapon in the direction of officers standing outside. A Houston Police Department officer, R. Saini, fired a shot at the suspect, who then retreated back into the home and fired at least one shot at the HPD officer. The officer then returned fire, striking Miles.

Houston Fire Department paramedics later pronounced Miles dead at the scene.