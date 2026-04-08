Conroe ISD shifts strategy to bridge projected $8 million budget gap

The Brief No Projected Shortfall: Despite an initial $8 million deficit warning in February, Conroe ISD officials state that proactive planning has eliminated the anticipated budget gap. Job Security: The district confirmed that no employees are losing their jobs as a result of the budget adjustments and restructuring. Program Shifts: The district is moving away from the "Communities In Schools" program in favor of internal support systems and is restructuring instructional coaching mode



After initial reports in February suggested a potential $8 million budget deficit, Conroe ISD officials now say they do not anticipate a shortfall for the upcoming school year. Through proactive planning and targeted adjustments, the district aims to maintain its financial health without resorting to employee layoffs.

Conroe ISD addressing budget gap

What they're saying:

The initial deficit projection was fueled by a combination of lower-than-expected enrollment, the significant costs of opening and staffing three new campuses to combat overcrowding, and ongoing investments in teacher retention and salary increases.

Restructuring and Parent Concerns

To balance the books, Superintendent Dr. Vinson and CFO Karen Garza implemented several "targeted adjustments." These include:

Restructuring instructional coaching positions

Transitioning away from the "Communities In Schools" program

Shifting to internal support systems to replace outside vendors.

While the district emphasizes that no employees are losing their jobs, some parents remain uneasy.

Aerial Sinta, who recently pulled her children from the district to home school, expressed concern that shifts in support programs could negatively impact students who rely on specialized services.

"I was worried 504 classes and Special Ed classes would be cut first," Sinta told FOX 26. Despite her children no longer being enrolled, she remains concerned for her younger brother, who still attends a Conroe ISD school.

What's next:

Looking Ahead

Despite the internal changes, district leaders maintain that Conroe ISD remains in a strong position compared to neighboring districts facing school closures. A recent job fair for the district saw over 1,100 registrants, signaling continued interest from educators.

The other side:

Official Statement from Conroe ISD

The district provided the following statement to FOX 26 regarding the budget and recent changes:

"In February, Conroe ISD’s finance team presented the Board of Trustees with a potential $8 million budget deficit. However, through proactive planning and adjustments by Dr. Vinson (Superintendent), Karen Garza (CFO), and the Board, we do not currently anticipate a budget shortfall for next year.

The district has made targeted staffing and program adjustments, including restructuring positions within our instructional coaching model and transitioning away from Communities In Schools in favor of internal support systems. Most importantly, no employees are losing their jobs, and our focus remains on ensuring students continue to succeed in Conroe ISD.

Conroe ISD remains in a strong position compared to many districts. We are not closing schools and continue to see strong interest from educators, as demonstrated by our recent job fair with more than 1,100 registrants.

The finance team’s February projection of a potential budget deficit was based on a combination of factors. These included a decline in enrollment this year, the costs associated with opening and staffing three new schools to help alleviate overcrowding at existing campuses, and continued investments in staff, including teacher retention allotments and step increases."