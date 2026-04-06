Exotic cars seized in Houston amid investigation into 'large-scale fraud ring': police

The Brief Police say they shut down a "large-scale fraud ring" involving fraudulent mechanic's liens. One man was arrested in connection to the case. Police say nine cars were seized, along with cash and other assets.



Houston police say they’ve shut down a large-scale auto fraud operation involving stolen luxury vehicles moving from California to Houston. Investigators say the scheme used fraudulent mechanic’s liens to try to cash in on high-end cars.

HPD says the investigation led them to a business on Windswept Lane in west Houston, where they say a complex fraud scheme was operating in plain sight.

One man is under arrest, and investigators say this case may just be the tip of the iceberg.

Man arrested in Houston

According to HPD, 35-year-old Talal Obeid was arrested after investigators uncovered what they call a large-scale operation involving stolen vehicles and fraudulent mechanic’s liens.

Police say those liens were used to falsely claim expensive repairs, in some cases totaling more than $60,000, on high-end vehicles like a 2024 Mercedes-Benz.

But when officers inspected the car, they say there was no major damage and no evidence repairs were ever done. Authorities believe the paperwork was used to try to gain money or control over the vehicles.

Assets seized at business

Police say several vehicles were seized from a business on Windswept Lane in Houston. Photo: Houston Police Department

By the numbers:

During a search warrant at a business on Windswept Lane, investigators say they recovered nine exotic cars, along with cash and assets totaling more than $900,000.

According to court documents, Obeid has since filed a motion requesting his property back, claiming some of the vehicles belong to customers and are currently being repaired.

Big picture view:

HPD says the case is part of a broader effort to crack down on organized auto fraud tied to stolen vehicles moving across state lines.