Houston man accused of beating mother for hours, threatening father at gunpoint

The Brief Kenneth Merriett Jolivet Jr., 34, is facing two aggravated kidnapping charges after allegedly threatening and beating his parents. Jolivet is accused of beating his mother for six hours and hitting her with an extension cord. He has been arrested and is expected in court on April 7.



A man is being charged in Harris County for allegedly kidnapping his mother and father, and torturing his mother for hours, according to court documents.

Kenneth Merriett Jolivet Jr., 34, is facing two aggravated kidnapping charges after authorities initially responded to a shooting scene in southwest Houston on March 24.

Houston mother beaten by her son

The backstory:

Court records state the incident began around 4 p.m. at a home on Remus Drive on the day mentioned above. Jolivet's mother, Shirley Wade Jolivet, car wouldn't start and when Jolivet asked for the keys, the mother wouldn't give them to him. The mother reported to officials her son knocked her down, then dragged her back inside the house.

Documents state Jolivet tied his mother up to a chair and beat her for six hours. During this time, the mother alleges Jolivet beat her with an extension cord on her thighs, ankles, and everywhere else she would feel pain.

According to her, she felt she was going to die. During the assault, Jolivet reportedly told his mother, "You are not going to make it out of here."

The situation escalated later that evening when the defendant’s father, Kenneth Merrieth Jolivet, arrived at the home, court records state. The elder Jolivet told police his son brought him to the home on Remus Drive after first visiting him at another home on Los Angeles Street. Records claim the son held the father at gunpoint and told him, "I am in charge."

Upon reaching the Remus Drive home, the father was allegedly forced inside and found his wife bound with tape in a closet.

Once, Jolivet got his two parents together in one home charging documents say Jolivet allegedly held his father at gunpoint, declaring, "Nobody respects me. Y'all are going to give me respect today. I'm killing everybody."

Jolivet then forced his father to call his other son, Leon, and tell him where he could go to get his car and keys at a home on Ingomar Way.

The mother reported to police Jolivet left the home, and came back 25 minutes later saying, "Leon got shot. I need to get out of here. Y'all need to go."

Records state Jolivet cut his mother loose and gave his father his cellphone back. He told his parents he was scared and thought he was going to kill them.

What happened on Ingomar Way?

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Houston police officers were called to a home on Ingomar Way after a homeowner shot a man who kicked in his door in the middle of the night, police say.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital, and police are searching for another person who was with him.

What we know:

The incident was reported shortly after midnight on March 24 on Ingomar Way near Campden Hill Road in a southwest Houston neighborhood.

According to police, two men were running down the street, and one of them – who was already injured – was knocking on doors. Police say he was bleeding from the head.

At some point, police say the bleeding man started beating on a door, and the homeowner looked out and saw him.

Police say the bleeding man then kicked in the door and forced his way inside, and the homeowner shot him multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was last reported to be in critical condition.

The other man who was with him – described as a Black male wearing a black hoodie, a jumpsuit and a black mask – left the scene.

What we don't know:

It is not reported what led up to this incident.

Kenneth Merriett Jolivet Jr. arrested

What's next:

According to court documents, Jolivet is scheduled to next appear in court on April 7.