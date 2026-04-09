Houston family in mourning after construction flagger killed while on job in Montgomery County work zone

The Brief 61-year-old Francisco Malacara was struck and killed by a driver in Montgomery County while he was working as a construction flagger on Tuesday. Texas DPS says the driver of the vehicle stayed on scene, and is currently not facing any charges. The tragedy happened in the midst of Work Zone Awareness Month.



A Houston family is grappling with an unimaginable loss following a construction site accident that claimed the life of a beloved father and grandfather.

‘The life of the party’

What they're saying:

Francisco Malacara, 61, was working as a construction site flagger in Montgomery County off FM 1484 when he was struck and killed by a 2008 white Lexus.

"He was always joking around and dancing," his daughter, Veronica Malacara said. "He was with my kids and the life of the party."

The loss is particularly devastating for Veronica and her brother, who lost their mother just a few years ago.

"No amount of money or sentence is going to bring him back," Javier Malacara said.

"You take a life and you go home, and we get nothing back," Veronica Malacara said. "We can’t get a phone call. Now we’re stuck with each other with no answers."

If you wish to help the family, you can view their GoFundMe page here.

Deadly trend on Texas roads

Why you should care:

The tragedy highlights the dangers faced by roadside workers. According to Bambi Hall, a Public Information Officer for TxDOT, the statistics for 2024 are a sobering reminder of the risks:

28,000 work zone incidents in Texas.

800+ serious injuries.

200+ fatalities.

"Houston is a city that's full of construction," Hall said. "You can find yourself in a work zone at any given moment. The main thing to do is to be patient, be aware of your surroundings, look for people, and look out for equipment when you're on the roadway."

What's next:

Texas DPS is currently leading the investigation into the crash. Officials confirmed that the driver of the vehicle that struck Malacara remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

As of now, the 40-year-old driver is not facing any charges. Investigators are still working to determine exactly what caused the crash.