Overnight closures scheduled for this weekend on North Sam Houston Tollway

Overnight closures have been scheduled along North Sam Houston Tollway this weekend.

Houston traffic: Road closures ahead for this weekend

According to the Harris County Toll Road Authority, the following closures will take place:

- There will be an overnight closure of th eastbound non-EZ TAG main lanes from Antoine Drive to the North Sam Houston Tollway Plaza beginning on Sunday, May 21 at 10 p.m. through Monday, May 22 at 5 a.m. The eastbound Antoine Drive entrance ramp will also be closed.

- There will be an overnight closure of the westbound non-EZ TAG main lanes from Veterans Memorial Drive to the North Sam Houston Tollway Plaza beginning on Monday, May 22 at 10 p.m. through Tuesday, May 23 at 5 a.m. The westbound Veterans Memorial entrance ramp will also be closed.

Officials said drivers will be detoured to use the EZ TAG mainlanes.