Houston traffic: Road closures ahead for this weekend

Houston traffic will be very busy this weekend, and there will be the usual road closures in the area this weekend.

To facilitate necessary pavement repairs on I-45 North Freeway northbound main lanes between Quitman Street to N. Main Street, crews will have several closures taking place beginning at 9 p.m. Friday, May 19, until 5 a.m. Monday, May 22.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The closures are as follows:

The I-45 North Freeway main lanes northbound from Memorial Drive to I-10 Katy Freeway

Motorists will detour to I-10 eastbound exit to I-69 North to I-610 West to access I-45 northbound main lanes.

The I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound main lanes from Telephone to I-69 Connector/Lockwood

Motorist will detour I-69 northbound connector to I-610 westbound to access I-45 northbound main lanes.

The I-10 Katy Freeway eastbound connector to I-45 Connector

Motorists will continue on I-10 eastbound and take the I-69 northbound connector to I-610 Westbound to access I-45 connector ramps.

The I-10 East Freeway westbound connector to I-45 Connector