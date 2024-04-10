Oscar Pistorius, Olympic 'Blade Runner,' struggles to find job post-prison: report

The double-amputee former South African track star Oscar Pistorius is struggling to find post-prison employment as members of his church see him as a "shadow" of the man he once was, according to a new report.

Pistorius, now 37, served nine years of a 13-year prison sentence for fatally shooting his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp, 29, on Valentine's Day in 2013.

At trial, he maintained that he thought Steenkamp was a burglar when he opened fire through a closed bathroom door in the middle of the night.

Now he's struggling to find work and has reportedly been shunned by the running community.

OLYMPIC RUNNER OSCAR PISTORIUS RELEASED FROM PRISON AFTER SERVING 9 YEARS FOR MURDER OF GIRLFRIEND

"He's too toxic to work with now," a member of South Africa's Paralympic Committee told the New York Post , after Pistorius allegedly reached out trying to find employment there. "There's nothing for him here."

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 02: Oscar Pistorius of South Africa wins silver in the Men's 200m - T44 Final on day 4 of the London 2012 Paralympic Games at Olympic Stadium on September 2, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

As he struggles to find work, he is volunteering at a local church as a handyman and janitor, according to the report.

He is also a member of the parish there with his uncle. Another church member told the Post that Pistorius is cold, unfriendly and keeps to himself.

"I don't know if I've even seen him crack a smile," the congregant said. "He's just a shadow of what he once was."

OSCAR 'BLADE RUNNER' PISTORIUS WARNED HE COULD BECOME ASSASSINATION TARGET FROM COUNTRY'S UNDERWORLD

Prosecutors, however, said he knew she was the one on the other side because they had just had an argument, and he watched her run in and slam the door.

After he made parole in January, he moved in with his uncle in a mansion in Waterkloof.

Before he was a killer, Pistorius was a Paralympic track star who earned the name " Blade Runner " due to the prosthetic legs he ran on in races with able-bodied men. He made history when he competed in the 2012 London Olympics.

He was born without fibula bones in either leg and had amputations below both knees before his first birthday.

Fox News' Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report. Read more of this story from FOX News.