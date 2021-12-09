Oreo Thins and Barefoot create red wine with ‘flavors of chocolate and cookies’

Oreo Thins and Barefoot are teaming up by taking the classic pairing of chocolate and wine to a whole new level.

The cookie and wine brands will be offering a one-of-a-kind small batch release of a new adult beverage: Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine.

Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine (Credit: Mondelez International)

"With their light texture, delicate crunch, and touch of creme filling, Oreo Thins cookies have always been the perfect Oreo cookie for adults - so we are excited to showcase a new grown-up pairing with Barefoot Wine," Sydney Kranzmann, brand manager of Oreo Thins, said.

According to Mondelez International, the parent company of Oreo, the red blend includes flavors of chocolate and cookies and creme, along with notes of oak.

In addition, the red blend features aromas of chocolate, with natural flavors of blackberry and dark cherries.

Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine (Credit: Mondelez International)

"We were very excited to partner with Oreo Thins to create our very first cookie-inspired wine," said Jen Wall, a Barefoot winemaker since 1995. "Barefoot Wine is a brand that stands for fun, flavor, and expressiveness – all values that Oreo Thins upholds as well. We had such a great time exploring the different flavor combinations, ultimately pairing the signature flavors of Oreo Thins cookies with a blend of our bright, berry-flavored red wine."

Barefoot x Oreo Thins Red Blend Wine will be available starting Dec. 9 exclusively on BarefootWine.com/oreothins, while supplies last.