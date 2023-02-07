OREO cookies are creating a cookie for every NBA team.

After the partnership's debut in 2021, the OREO brand and NBA have teamed up again to offer unique cookies for fans of all 30 NBA teams through OREOiD.

Available just in time for NBA All-Star 2023, OREO and basketball fans nationwide can celebrate their favorite team with cookies featuring each team’s logo, colors, and celebratory sprinkle designs.

For a limited time, OREO will also offer a special All-Star-themed cookie to celebrate the events in Salt Lake City.

As an official partner of the NBA, the OREO brand and parent company Mondelēz International are building upon the limited-edition NBA Dynasty OREO Cookies, which were available on shelves for a limited time in 2021 and featured six teams and their respective dynasties in the league. With the launch of the NBA x OREOiD offering, now all 30 teams have their own custom OREO and are ready to join the game.

Limited-edition NBA x OREOiD packs feature 12 cookies representing your favorite team. Available now for each of the 30 NBA teams, just order online at OREO.com/NBA for an SRP of $39.95 + delivery or happy to send samples your way.