Court documents revealed disturbing new details about the Montgomery County mother accused of shooting and killing two of her children and injuring two others over the weekend.

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Oninda Romelus has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Mother accused of shooting 4 children

Oninda Romelus mugshot from 2022 arrest in Fayette County, Georgia (Courtesy of Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

The backstory:

Authorities say Romelus called 911 around 4:45 a.m. Saturday and told them to come to her location at a gas station in Angleton.

The sheriff’s office says four children had been shot. Romelus' 13-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter died from their gunshot wounds. Her 8-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter were also shot and airlifted to a Houston-area hospital. They are expected to recover.

"They’re dead": Court docs reveal disturbing details

Dig deeper:

According to court documents, video shows Romelus drive up to the gas station, get out of her car at a gas pump and talk on her phone while she fueled up her car.

When deputies arrived, Romelus reportedly backed away from them and the vehicle and didn’t respond to the deputies as they tried to speak to her.

Deputies detained her and looked inside her vehicle, finding the children shot.

According to court documents, an investigator attempted to speak with Romelus while she was in the back of a patrol car, but she wasn’t making sense.

Romelus was taken to the sheriff’s office and was interviewed by an investigator.

According to court documents, when the investigator asked her why she called 911, she said she couldn’t talk about it. Upon further questioning about why she called 911, she allegedly stated, "Instead of them doing it to me, I’m gonna do it to them."

When the investigator asked, "do what?," she stated, "kill them all," according to court documents.

As the investigator continued to question Romelus about why she was at the sheriff’s office and why she called 911, court documents state that she said she didn’t call 911, she called the "devil."

She also reportedly said that she was ready to work, which the investigator said did not make sense.

The investigator asked Romelus if she had any children, and she reportedly said, "Uhm." When the investigator asked her how many kids she had, court documents state that she named her four children and their ages.

The investigator asked where the children were. According to court documents, Romelus stated that they were with the "devil."

The investigator asked what she meant by that, and Romelus said, "they’re dead," court documents state.

When the investigator asked what she meant by that, she said, "cause you can’t take me without me taking you," court documents state.

According to court documents, she also stated that her children were dead to her.

$14 million bond

Romelus was arrested and charged in the case. She is being held at the jail on a $14 million bond.

Romelus lives in Porter, so the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.