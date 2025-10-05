Brazoria Co.: $14 million bond for Montgomery Co. mother accused of shooting her four children, killing two

The Brief A 31-year-old woman allegedly shot her four children, killing two of them, early Saturday morning. The woman is reportedly being held on a $14 million bond for four charges. Authorities say the woman called the sheriff's office to come to her location.



A Montgomery County mother is reportedly being held on a $14 million bond for allegedly shooting her children, killing two of them, in Brazoria County early Saturday morning.

Brazoria County: Mother accused of shooting her children

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, 31-year-old Oninda Romelus is facing four charges: two for murder, and two for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Each murder charge has a bond of $5 million, and the assault charges are $2 million each.

Officials say Romelus' 13-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter died from their gunshot wounds. Her 8-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter were also shot, but they are expected to recover, according to authorities.

Investigators believe the children were shot in their mother's vehicle, based on evidence.

According to the sheriff's office, Romelus called 911 at about 4:45 a.m. on Saturday and told them to come to her location. Allegedly, authorities had no information on what happened before they arrived on the scene.

Once they arrived, they started performing life-saving measures on the children. The two who survived were flown to a Houston-area hospital.

Witnesses were detained, but Romelus was the only one arrested in this incident.

Romelus is reportedly a Montgomery County resident, so the county sheriff's office became involved in the investigation.

What we don't know:

The location of the shooting is unclear at this time and remains under investigation.

There is no confirmed information regarding a motive.

The children have not been identified at this time.