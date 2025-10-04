Two children killed, two injured in Angleton shooting, sheriff's office says

The Brief Two children were killed, and two others were critically injured in a shooting in Angleton early Saturday morning, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office. A 13-year-old and a 4-year-old were killed in the shooting, and an 8-year-old and a 9-year-old were flown to an area hospital with critical injuries, deputies said. A woman has been detained, according to the sheriff's office.



The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said two children were killed, and two others were critically injured in a shooting in Angleton early Saturday morning.

Angleton, TX shooting: Four kids shot

What we know:

Deputies said a 13-year-old and a 4-year-old were killed in the shooting and an 8-year-old and a 9-year-old were injured.

The 8-year-old and 9-year-old were both flown to an area hospital.

The sheriff's office says a woman has been detained.

Deputies initially responded to the call near FM 521 and 288 B.

Montgomery County Sheriff Wesley Doolittle said his agency is assisting with the investigation at a home in Montgomery County.

What they're saying:

"While details are still developing, the loss of two children in such a manner is a tragedy," the Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said. "Our thoughts are with the family and everyone affected as we continue to learn more about this heartbreaking situation."

What we don't know:

The detained suspect has not been identified, and there is no confirmation on her connection with the children.

The sheriff's office said investigators were working to determine the cause of the shooting.