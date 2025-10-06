Who is Oninda Romelus? Porter mother accused of shooting her 4 kids in Angleton

The Brief Oninda Romelus, 31, has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the shooting of her four kids. Romelus' 13-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter died from their gunshot wounds. According to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, Romelus was previously arrested on April 24, 2022, and charged with misdemeanor DUI of Drugs, Failure to Maintain Lane and Possession of Marijuana less than 1 ounce.



A mother from Porter is behind bars after allegedly shooting and killing two of her children and injuring two others over the weekend.

Oninda Romelus charged in shooting

Oninda Romelus mugshot from 2022 arrest in Fayette County, Georgia (Courtesy of Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

According to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Oninda Romelus has been charged with two counts of murder and two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Authorities say Romelus called 911 around 4:45 a.m. Saturday and told them to come to her location in Angleton.

The sheriff’s office says four children had been shot. Romelus' 13-year-old son and 3-year-old daughter died from their gunshot wounds. Her 8-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter were also shot and airlifted to a Houston-area hospital. They are expected to recover.

Romelus was arrested and charged. She is being held on a $14 million bond.



Romelus lives in Porter, so the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not indicated a motive behind the shooting or any additional information.

Previous charges in Georgia

Dig deeper:

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia confirmed that Romelus was previously arrested on April 24, 2022, and charged with misdemeanor DUI of Drugs, Failure to Maintain Lane and Possession of Marijuana less than 1 ounce.

According to Fayette County court records, it appears Romelus entered a guilty plea on the DUI charge and the other two charges were not prosecuted under "nolle prosequi".